Video Shows Homeless Encampment Raft Floating in Venice Canal

There are signs of homelessness on the streets, sidewalks, vacant lots and even the historic canals of Venice.

Video captured by a ten-year Venice resident shows what appears to be a raft loaded with items on a canal. NBC4 received an email from the resident, who said it is part of a floating homeless encampment.

Video shows the covered barge with at least two people on it floating in the canal.

At the site Wednesday morning, tents were set up along the canal walkway and garbage was strewn in the water and on canal banks. NBC4 spoke with a woman Wednesday morning who said she stores belongings and a power generator on the raft.

Built in the early 1900s, the canal system in a residential area of Venice was renovated in the 1990s. Part of the original system was paved over for roads, but the remainder was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s.

Venice has one of Los Angeles' highest concentrations of homeless. As part of the Venice Homeless Plan, the city is attempting to open voluntary storage programs to provide a place to keep belongings. Legislation has been introduced to expand storage services.