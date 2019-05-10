Homeless Man Charged in Attack and Rape of Unconscious Woman

A 26-year-old homeless man was charged Friday with attacking, kidnapping and raping an unconscious woman and then driving off with her car while she was still inside, prosecutors said.

Allen Dante Villarreal faces charges, including kidnapping to commit another crime, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit a felony, second-degree robbery and criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The charges include allegations of kidnapping and threatening by fear of death, officials said.

The attack happened March 8, prosecutors said, as the victim was walking to her vehicle in a parking structure in North Hollywood, officials said.

Because Villarreal has different names and ties to several states, LA area authorities were assisted by several agencies to track him down.

He was arrested Thursday in Hollywood.