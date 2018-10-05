Attacker Sought in Acid Attacks at Mission Hills Park

A homeless man and woman were attacked late Sunday with battery acid while sleeping at Devonwood Park in Mission Hills.

According to LAPD, officers found the 35-year-old man with burns to his skin and the 42-year-old woman with chemical burns on her face and arms.

"The male stated he woke up to his female companion screaming in pain and running from where they were sleeping," Officer Tony Im told the Daily News.

The victims shared with police that this is not the first time they’ve been targeted. During the past three weeks both have encountered two other attacks while sleeping at the same park, where they were drenched in gasoline and bleach.

Detective Donald Guzman told the Daily News that both victims were transferred to a hospital. The man was treated and released but the woman’s face will need surgery.

Police are in search of their attackers, if anyone has any information on the incident contact LAPD detectives at 818-838-9800.