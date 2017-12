FILE - LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Homeless camp out September 23, 2015, in the skid row section of Los Angeles, California. Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council members declared public emergency, the first city in the nation to take drastic step in response to increase in homelessness and that they're ready to spend $100 million per year to fight it. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The annual winter shelter program for homeless people in Los Angeles County is underway.

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority says shelters opened Friday and will operate until the end of next February, with some locations possibly remaining open until the end of March.

The program offers warmth, food during the cold and wet months, as well as support services and housing assistance.