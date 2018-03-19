The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is in the homestretch of their long-term goal to build 50 of its Dodgers Dreamfields.

In partnership with the County of Los Angeles and the LA84 Foundation, the Dodger Foundation hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the 48th and 49th Dreamfields that will be constructed at Rimgrove Park. Former Dodger first baseman and outfielder Matt Luke signed autographed hats, baseballs, and other Dodger fan gear for the La Puente kids.

"La Puente is very much a baseball community; they are Dodgers fans year-round. It essentially creates a Dodger stadium around your house," said Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Executive Director Nichol Whiteman.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation "builds and refurbishes baseball and softball fields in underserved communities to provide a safe place for youth to conduct positive recreational activity in their own neighborhoods," completing its first Dodger Dreamfield over 15 years ago.

Now, they hope to do the same thing in La Puente.

"It's a way for people to rally around the Dodgers, but more importantly young people can learn some new leadership skills," said Los Angeles County First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. "It also builds characters and allows them to have different teams working together."

After 10 to 12 weeks of construction, the Rimgrove Park Dreamfields will be decked out with brand new turf, irrigation, fencing, backstop, dugout roofs, scoreboards, signage and a batting cage. A dedication event and clinic will take place on June 16 to commemorate its completion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation along with the County of Los Angeles and other partners will invest $492,000 into building the two Dodgers Dreamfields. In partnership with corporations, foundations and local municipalities, $7.7 million has been invested on 47 fields.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will achieve its 50-field goal this fall.