Two people were dead and a deputy-involved shooting took place at the home of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely in Santa Barbara County. As seen on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

Two people were killed, including one person killed as a result of a deputy-involved shooting at the home of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said.

At 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a family disturbance call in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara and found a woman dead, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies searched for and found a suspected killer and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, killing the person on the actor's property, Lt. Eric Raney of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Ely was not injured. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Tarzan in NBC's 1966 series by the same name and for his lead role in "Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.