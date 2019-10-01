Honda Center to Implement Clear Bag Policy for All Events

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: General view of the exterior of the Honda Center during the MLB regular season game against the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on June 03, 2018 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A clear bag policy for all events at the Honda Center will go into permanent effect Thursday, the day of the Anaheim Ducks' home opener, it was announced Tuesday.

The policy "is consistent with the NHL Clear Bag Policy and recognized as the industry standard among sports and entertainment venues across the country," according to a statement issued by the venue. "This proactive measure will enhance safety inside and outside of Honda Center and expedite the security screening process for all fans."

Honda Center "strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bag," but those who do must adhere to the following criteria:

bags that are clear plastic, PVC, or vinyl and do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches;

one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags;

wallets or small clutch bags, with or without a handle strap and does not exceed 5 by 8 inches;

diaper bags not exceeding 12 by 6 by12 inches after inspection.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, which will still be subject to inspection.

Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other prohibited items to their vehicle prior to entry. All other venue security measures remain in place, including the use of metal detectors at all entrances to the building at 2695 E. Katella Ave.

For additional information about prohibited items and the new policy, visit HondaCenter.com.