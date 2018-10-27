Honor Día de los Muertos at a Free San Pedro Fest

Calling all calacas: Join other revelers walking an otherworldly path in Downtown San Pedro on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Your marigolds, the ones you grew all summer and autumn? They're looking orange-y and auspicious and bright.

Your crown of flowers, or your top hat, and the make-up that says "skeleton" to all who behold you? Your ensemble is looking as ethereal as it should as Day of the Dead approaches.

Your plan on Sunday, Oct. 28?

If you're fully calaca'd-out, you could be headed one of the largest Día de los Muertos fiestas around.

It's in San Pedro, it's the 7th annual go-around for the delightful Día party, and it is now drawing over 10,000 people.

This means that the six-hour festivity, which dances from 3 to 9 p.m., will bustle, and while entry is free, it is ticketed, and you'll want to reserve your spot ahead of time.

What to watch for? A Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Garden, plus comida sabrosa, like menudo from Juanita's Mexican Foods.

Over 30 vendors, of both the edible and the crafty variety, will be there, as will numerous altars. In fact, there's an Altars Competition and Exhibition, so plan on see a host of gorgeous tributes to those we love and remember, this time of the year and all times of the year.

The Grand Prize for the most glorious altar? It's $1,000.

Mariachi bands and other entertainment will keep the cool calaca spirit aloft, so plan on a celebration that is both deep-of-emotion and delightful-of-tone.

The group behind the large-scale seasonal gathering? It's the San Pedro Property Owners' Alliance.

Finding more information on this well-attended to-do? And how to reserve that free ticket? Lovers of this world and the next: Dance this way, in your calacas finery, for more information.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations