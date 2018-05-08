Honor Mom on Mother's Day at Several SoCal Spots

Treating Mom to a special day out? Enjoy an afternoon of garden activities at the California African American Museum on Sunday, May 13. Happy Mother's Day!

What to Know Sunday, May 13

LA, Dana Point, Pasadena, Orange, Carlsbad...

Prices and times vary

Drawing a picture for your mommy and presenting it to her, along with a bouquet of hand-picked flowers, on the morning of Mother's Day? Or making her pancakes? Or washing her car, treating her to a movie, or all of the above?

Finding festive ways to show your mother her ultimate #1-ness in your world can be a joyful journey into an array of happy choices.

Sometimes, though, we're looking for something a bit brunchy, or a bit offbeat, when the second Sunday in May arrives.

Which it soon will do, dear mother-celebrating people of Southern California. Mother's Day 2018 is on Sunday, May 13, and several eateries and attractions around our region will spotlight our moms, through and through.

Brunch-hosting restaurants are plentiful in SoCal, no doubt, and there are hundreds to choose from. In fact, your favorite eatery may be doing it up for moms, so ring 'em and book, lickety-split.

Some solid spots to raise a bubbly/juice to Mom? THE BLVD, Tallula's, Fuego at Hotel Maya, Las Brisas, Otium, Baltaire, and Margo's Santa Monica all have Mother's Day brunches lined up in 2018.

You'll want to make reservations, you bet, or call ahead and check on seating and times, so best do so soon.

For a brunch that also has some other happenings swirling nearby, there's OUE Skyspace LA — Mom may want to ride the Skyslide for her special day — and The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Garden in San Marino. You can dine, and then participate in view-enjoyment at Skyspace or garden-strolling at The Huntington.

The Blending Lab, on Third Street, is holding a special Mother's Day class, for moms and their kids or pals who are 21+, on Saturday afternoon, May 12. Is your mother a vino fan? Here's a chance for her to learn more about the libation while blending her own. And if you stop by on May 13, enjoy 10% off glasses and bottles, in honor of Mother's Day.

Malibu Country Mart is hosting an array of to-dos all weekend long, so swing by the shopping center on May 12 and/or 13 for Mother's Day card-making, caricature portraits, and more. It's a fundraiser for Love 4 Paws.

As for more under-the-sun fun times? The California African American Museum is featuring Mother's Day Gardens on May 13. Families can decorate a pretty pot, then plant a plant, all to take home and enjoy.

Speaking of plants, May 13 is the final 2018 day for The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, so stop by to bid farewell to the ranunculus show (and, yes, enjoy the goings-on around the vast agricultural space).

There's plenty happening around Dana Point Harbor, where a Mother's Day art show will pop up on May 12 and 13. Also, whale watching tours are happening, with free MOMosas for your specialest lady.

At Irvine Park Railroad? The sweet, kid-nice train spot has "exclusive offers just for moms." Eager to toot toot at the Orange attraction? Start here.

And on the day before Mother's Day — that's Saturday, May 12 — you and the fam can head for Santa Clarita to join the Breakfast with the Gibbons, a Mother's Day Saturday tradition at the conservation center. Tours, kidly happenings, and more amazing animal-cool doings are part of the morning-to-early-afternoon event.

Happy Mother's Day, SoCal moms!

