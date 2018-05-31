Hooray, Free DTLA Grand Performances Begin

Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band play the 2018 Grand Performances summer series on Sunday, July 29. The series kicks off on Friday, June 1 with a tribute to Sly and The Family Stone.

There's some magic to California Plaza, even when it is 8:37 in the morning, and the city is still waking, and the downtown amphitheater, which sits just steps from Grand Avenue, Angels Flight, and a host of skyscrapers, is on the quiet side.

You can almost sense the good sounds that have flowed there, over the decades, and, as you're sensing that, you're simultaenously wishing that you could sit down, grab something refreshing, and take in a show, a show you can see for free.

But no daydreaming is needed starting on Friday, June 1, for Grand Performances, that beloved DTLA series of pay-nothing concerts, returns to California Plaza, bringing with it a laudable line-up of performers in a host of different genres.

The opener is awesome, and appropriately get-up-on-your-feet-and-dance-y, as it should be: "Higher! The Psychedelic Soul and Genius of Sly and The Famiy Stone (1966-1983)" will kick off a buoyant season of songs and stagecraft.

That's at 8 o'clock on the first day of June, and while there are a few shows that start earlier, most will start at 8 p.m. (and while Fridays and Saturdays will dominate, there are a few other days of the week in the mix).

Other acts and events ready to rock, dance, surprise, delight, and croon at the alfresco setting?

Dave Hillyard & The Rocksteady 7, The Love Uninhibited Orchestra, Bootsy Collins, Lula Washington, and Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band.

You can see the whole brochure of fabulous free-a-tude, now, online, at Grand Performances.

It's a series, by the by, that "... aims to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts."

Sweet.

You can brag that this is the 32nd year you've gone, if you can indeed say that you've been to each and every season of one of DTLA's, and LA's, loveliest summertime gifts.

And you can see every show in the summer of '18, if you plan now, so plan now.

How many times have you strolled a concertless California Plaza, wishing there was some music happening? That wish is about to be answered, no cash required.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations