Hooray, It's Big Bear Snow Play's Opening Day

Cold stuff? It's happening up the mountain. Go tubing, two days after Halloween, when this frosty spot opens for the season on Nov. 2.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Three full-length snow-tubing runs

Weekends only through Nov. 10; open daily beginning Nov. 11

Finding snow drifts in the fall, the kind you see on Christmas cards and cookie tins?

Wow. We've barely polished off the last of our miniature chocolate bars, the ones that didn't quite find their way out the door on Halloween night.

But that doesn't mean a little wintry magic can't visit our mountains just days after the spooky holiday cackles away. Big Bear Snow Play has been busy on the snow-making front, so much so that three snow-tubing runs will open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 2.

That's no typo, and, nope, we didn't mean "December" or "January" there. Winter is visiting autumn starting on the first Saturday of November 2019.

These are full-length runs that are opening, mind you, which means you can whoosh through the heart of fall while pretending you're in the middle of wintertime.

"We're the only place in Southern California with snow right now!" said Big Bear Snow Play Director of Operations Scott Voigt.

"We have a solid snow base to start the season, and the weather forecase show we'll have a lot more opportunities to make snow in the next 10 days," continued Mr. Voigt.

The snow-tubing at Snow Play should sail right into April, given the "ski-resort quality snowmaking systems" in place at the attraction. And, of course, Mother Nature may soon lend some frosty assistance, if the skies cooperate.

Brrrring it on, we say.

The expection is to have eight runs open when the operation is in full motion. There are also a pair of Magic Carpet uphill lifts, if you don't want to trudge back to the top, time after time after time.

But keep in mind that Big Bear Snow Play is observing weekend hours in early November. As for for visiting on a weekday? You can, starting on Nov. 11, when the destination moves to an open-daily schedule.

As for Glow Tubing? That kicks off on Friday night, Nov. 29, which just happens to be the day after Thanksgiving.

Call it a cold and awesome way to spend more time with the relatives, up the mountain, at one of the snowiest sweet spots in all of SoCal.

