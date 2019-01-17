Hooray, Philippe's Free Chili Day Is Almost Here

Be at the downtown fave on Tuesday morning, Jan. 22 for a voucher for a free cup of Dolores chili (when you buy a sandwich). Good to know? You'll need to be one of the first 500 people in line.

What to Know Tuesday, Jan. 22

First 500 people in line by 10:30 a.m.

Voucher for a free cup of Dolores chili with the purchase of a sandwich

Let's be real, and honest, and as forthright as possible: Sometimes, when a "with purchase with" deal comes along, as in, you'll need to buy something to score a cool complimentary thing, well, we can "hmph" a little.

Not you, maybe, if you're not a hmpher, but people can.

But few if anyone would dare "hmph" at the annual offer that's coming up at Philippe the Original, for the item that you'll need to purchase, to score something nice and free, is only the iconic Philippe's sandwich.

As in a French Dip. As in, one of the most famous culinary creations here or anywhere, a moist and hearty delectable that's been beloved by multiple generations of Angelenos.

We thought so. There isn't a "hmph" to be heard.

So here's the deal, French Dip-loving non-hmphers of Los Angeles: On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Philippe's will give 500 vouchers away.

Those vouchers are good for a free cup of Dolores chili, with the purchase of a sandwich. Where to redeem them? At "any carving station," says a restaurant representative.

The chili-snagging vouchers will be handed out at both Philippe's doors, and you'll want to be in line and ready to roll by 10:30 in the morning, if this speaks to you on a savory, scrumptious level.

And, yes: You can ask for your chili with beans or without. And, you bet: Request cheddar cheese, and onions, or neither, if that's what you're feeling.

French Dips at the iconic landmark can be lamb, beef, turkey, ham, pork, or pastrami. As you know, if, like so many Southern Californians, you've been lunching there since you were yea high.

The annual wintertime team-up between Dolores Chili and Philppe the Original is just a couple of years shy of its 10th anniversary, meaning a lot of the chili-obsessed French Dip devotees who show will have enjoyed this deal before.

Now that we're pondering it, who out there puts a dollop of the restaurant's fiery mustard atop their free chili?

It must be a thing, surely? A culinary duo that hasn't yet had its day?

Perhaps, by the next time Free Chili Day rolls around, more people will be adding a spoonful of mustard to a cup of complimentary chili. And soon? It'll be tradition.

Well, a chili-loving mustard maven can hope, anyway.

