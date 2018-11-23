Hooray: Shogun Santa to Visit Little Tokyo

Stop by and visit with the beloved figure in Little Tokyo.

What to Know Little Tokyo

Dec 15, 16, 22, 23

Free

Settling in for a hello, a quick chat, and a keep-forever photo with Santa Claus?

It can be one of those heart-cheering moments, an experience that lifts not only our day, but your week. And it matters not your age, for meeting Santa is an opportunity that remains as fresh as holly, all of a Santa-loving person's life.

And if you know Jolly Old Elf well, and you keep his busy schedule in mind, you likely know that Shogun Santa always makes room during his bustling December days to call upon Little Tokyo.

Which he will again, over two happy weekends: Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16, as well as Saturday, Dec. 22 and Sunday, Dec. 23.

Whether you're in the neighborhood for shopping, or simply to enjoy a fantastic holiday lunch at one of the local eateries, or you're just there because you'd never miss the chance to wish Shogun Santa well, make sure you're in the area from 11 a.m. to 3 o'clock.

And, indeed, lines can grow, as everyone loves Shogun Santa. So arriving early is best.

And speaking of "early," there is another celebratory happening afoot in Little Tokyo, this one on the earliest part of the 2019 calendar. Make that the very earliest: The Japanese New Year's auspiciously awesome Oshogatsu Festival will be among the first festivities in Southern California to welcome The Year of the Pig.

Make for Weller Court Shopping Center and Japanese Village Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 for mochi making, Taiko drumming, and lots more.

