Hooters Offers Free Chicken Wings for Singles this Valentines Day - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Hooters Offers Free Chicken Wings for Singles this Valentines Day

Feeling lonely? Cozy up with some chicken wings.

By Drew Schwendiman

Published at 5:03 AM PST on Feb 13, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    Getty Images
    A general view of Hooters restaurant on January 12, 2007 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    Have any pictures of your ex laying around? For once, that picture might come in handy.

    This Valentine's Day, Hooters is honoring broken hearts by offering free boneless wings to distraught singles. All guests who purchase any 10 wings can earn an extra 10 boneless wings just by shredding an image of their ex in store or online. Doesn't seem too hard, right?


    This is the third year Hooters is giving guests an opportunity to #ShredYourEx on Valentine's Day. Over the past two years, 54,000 people have disposed of their ex online. Last year, 18,000 of them came in store for their reward.

    The Hooters Valentine's Day deal is available for dine-in guests at participating Hooters locations across the United States on Wednesday, Feb. 14.


    Connect With Us
    AdChoices