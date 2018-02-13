Have any pictures of your ex laying around? For once, that picture might come in handy.

This Valentine's Day, Hooters is honoring broken hearts by offering free boneless wings to distraught singles. All guests who purchase any 10 wings can earn an extra 10 boneless wings just by shredding an image of their ex in store or online. Doesn't seem too hard, right?





This is the third year Hooters is giving guests an opportunity to #ShredYourEx on Valentine's Day. Over the past two years, 54,000 people have disposed of their ex online. Last year, 18,000 of them came in store for their reward.

The Hooters Valentine's Day deal is available for dine-in guests at participating Hooters locations across the United States on Wednesday, Feb. 14.



