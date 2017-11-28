Watch: Fire-Rescue Helicopter Crew Gives Injured Horse a Lift - NBC Southern California
Watch: Fire-Rescue Helicopter Crew Gives Injured Horse a Lift

The horse was placed in a special harness for the airlifted out of a ravine near Hesperia

By Jonathan Lloyd

    A horse stuck at the bottom of a steep ravine hitched a helicopter ride to safety Monday in San Bernardino County.

    The horse and its rider fell into the ravine in the Bowen Ranch area Sunday evening. The rider hiked out and, once she found a location with cellphone reception, called for help with the horse.

    "The horse was injured to the point that it wasn't able to walk out of the ravine," San Bernardino County Fire Capt. Kyle Hauducoeur told the Daily Press.

    Fire-rescue teams from San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties returned Monday. The approximately 1,500-pound horse was placed in a special harness and airlifted to safety by a LA County fire-rescue helicopter.

    A veterinarian was treating the horse for minor injuries.

