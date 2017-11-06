Students are returning to school Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, nearly a week after a parent took a teacher hostage at a Riverside elementary school the morning of Halloween. They were to be greeted with a teddy bear reading "Castle View Courage" to help them cope with the transition.

The teddy, reading "Castle View Courage," was intended to show the students, parents and staff that the community supports them. They would also receive T-shirts bearing the same message.

The previous Tuesday, 27-year-old Luvelle Kennon, upset for unknown reasons, barged onto Castle View Elementary school campus. He attacked a man near the office before taking a first-grade teacher hostage for almost seven hours, then was ultimately shot when officers stormed the classroom.

He later died at the hospital.

The school, located on Shaker Drive near Century Avenue in the Canyon Crest area of the city, was placed on lockdown in the afternoon and then evacuated.

Dozens of signs showing support covered the entrance of the school Monday morning ahead of the students' return.

They were also to be greeted by police officers and students from other schools to help them feel safe.











