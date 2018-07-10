A mother was facing child cruelty charges after she was accused of leaving her kids in a hot car, as seen on the NBC4 News at 5 Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

After two babies were found inside a hot car without the air conditioner running in a Walmart parking lot during a Southern California heat wave, the children’s mother was arrested, police said Tuesday.

Crystal Reyna Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, Ontario police said.

The children, ages 1 year and 9 months old, were found locked in the GMC at about 7:44 p.m. Sunday in a Walmart parking lot at 1333 N Mountain Ave.

A man said he spotted the children and began shooting video through the glass.

He called police who arrived before the mother returned. Police estimate she was gone for at least 30 minutes as the children were in distress from the heat.

Officers and firefighters took the babies out of the car and after a medical evaluation, they were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Police found Gonzalez leaving the store and arrested her.

"Police would like to remind residents that leaving an infant or toddler unattended in a vehicle at any time is a violation of the law. Doing so during these extreme temperatures can cause serious injury or death," Ontario police said.

Gonzalez was free on $100,000 bail.

The children are said to be recovering fine.