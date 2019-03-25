Hot Deals for Dog Haus NoHo's 3rd Anniversary

Around Lankershim Boulevard at lunchtime on March 26? Snag a three-buck Dog Haus gourmet hot dog — vegetarian options are available, too — in honor of the location's third birthday. Pictured: the Downtown dog

What to Know Tuesday, March 26

4929 Lankershim Boulevard

Seven Dog Haus favorites, all marked at $3 each

Quite often, when it comes to snagging a dine-out deal, you're presented with one choice.

Basically? The message is "this is the discounted dish, order if you like, or choose not to," end of story.

No griping here — that's still pretty cool, very nice, and not every place makes such offers — but it is extra-awesome to be presented with not one, not two, but seven money-saving ways to get our lunch on, fast and flavorfully.

That's exactly the eat-happy plan at Dog Haus NoHo on Tuesday, March 26. The fancy-making frankfurter go-to is marking its third anniversary — well, of that location — and giving back to its loyal, chowdown-loving customers.

How?

By marking a line-up of seven not-plain dogs at three bucks a pop (no mystery as to the "three" part, when you consider the occasion).

Those Haus Dogs include Downtown, which includes smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, ketchup, mustard, and mayo, as well as the Pineapple Express, which does, yes, include pineapple, as well as scallions and a tasty bundle of other add-ons.

You can see all of the Haus Dogs here.

And, for sure: There are vegetarian options, too.

As for the draft beers the founded-in-Pasadena company is also known for? They're also three dollars on March 26.

As for how to get in on this goodness? It's a dine-in thing, so make sure you're not ordering out, if you want your $3 Haus Dog dog.

This is all on from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving you a sizable window to score those tum-filling savings.

Happy big 3rd, Dog Haus NoHo. It's bun great having you around. Yes, bun.

