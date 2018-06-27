Sepulveda Boulevard Closed Due to Sherman Oaks Hotel Standoff

Inland temperatures are climbing into the 90s and 100s before a cool-down. Shanna Mendioa has the forecast for Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard in Sherman Oaks is closed Wednesday morning due to a police standoff at a hotel.

The heavily traveled road connecting the San Fernando Valley with Los Angeles' Westside is closed between Moorpark and La Maida Street.

The barricade began around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday when officers received a call of a robbery in progress at the 777 Motor Inn in the 4700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Sgt. Luis Rosas.

Around 4:30 a.m., police detonated diversionary flash bang grenades in the direction of a room at the motel and made an announcement for the suspect to surrender. Guests were evacuated from rooms.

One person was taken into custody at about 5:30 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether police are searching for more people iat the hotel n connection with the robbery.



