The house where the childhood home of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson once stood is up for sale.



The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits at 123 Pepper St. in Pasadena, where Robinson grew up before breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball when he debuted for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.



The 1,198-square-foot home sits atop 12,245 square feet of land and features an open floor plan.



The home is also mere minutes away from the Rose Bowl and from John Muir High School, where Robinson graduated before attending Pasadena City College and UCLA.



The home is listed at $649,900. Take a look: