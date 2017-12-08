A mobile home park in Bonsall was devastated by the Lilac Fire as it broke out and quickly spread west Thursday. NBC 7’s Dave Summers reports from the Rancho Monserate County Club. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

With wildfires destroying hundreds of homes as they rampage across Southern California this week, Democrats are again chastising Republicans for eliminating a natural disaster deduction from the tax reform bill that the House passed last month.

The House bill, approved on Nov. 16, removes the deduction for personal losses from wildfires, earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters not covered by insurance or other assistance. Victims of major disasters could still get tax breaks provided Congress passes special legislation particular to the disaster.

Several fires have been raging in the greater Los Angeles area down to San Diego, threatening lives, homes and businesses. They are being driven by dry conditions and the Santa Ana winds, forcing 190,000 to evacuate, shutting down highways and suspending Amtrak service. Overall, the state has faced one of its most destructive and deadly fire seasons in history.

“The situation is unpredictable and stressful, and safety is the foremost concern,” said Democratic Rep. Grace Napolitano of Norwalk. “It is unreasonable to think those suffering losses from these natural disasters might not be compensated should the Republican tax bill become law. This is absolutely heartless and must be fixed.”

Horses Flee Flames in Lilac Fire

As the Lilac Fire grew off SR-76 and I-I-15, horses on one property fled the flames. The troubling moments were caught live on NBC 7. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

The new fires are blazing just as insurance claims from the state’s wine country fires in the fall reached more than $9 billion, the bulk of it from hard-hit Santa Rosa, making those fires the costliest in California’s history. Forty-four people died and thousands of homes were destroyed.

The mayor of Santa Rosa, Chris Coursey, called the elimination of the natural disaster deduction “unfathomably bad.” Santa Rosa continues to deal with the state’s worst fire disaster, he said.

“We’ve got a serious humanitarian disaster, a serious infrastructure disaster, a serious economic disaster that we’re facing over the next several years,” Coursey said.

Earlier, the state’s two Democratic senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, noted in a statement that the elimination of the tax deductions — among many to make up for cuts in corporate rates and other changes — comes during the worst fire season in the state’s history.

“Asking victims of wildfires or earthquakes to suffer in order to pay for tax cuts for the rich is the height of cruelty,” they said.

Democrats questioned whether homeowners would to be able to determine out their losses in time for this year’s taxes, leading them to cry foul over tax benefits that victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria would be allowed to keep but not those trying to rebuild from the recent wildfires.

'I Found a Little Kitty': Cat Rescued During Thomas Fire in Ventura

Kobi Boysen, one of thousands evacuated during the Thomas fire in Ventura, rescued a cat in a neighborhood that had been badly damaged by the wildfire on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. "I found a little kitty over there. I’m not sure who she belongs to," he said. Boysen said she was "just calling out, looking for help." (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

“Our tax code shouldn’t pick winners and losers in natural disasters,” Feinstein and Harris said. “This is just another example of the extraordinary lengths Republicans will go to cut taxes for wealthy corporations and individuals at the expense of middle-class families.”

Coursey criticized Republicans for singling out California, the blue state among Florida and Texas.

“I don’t know how anyone in Congress can justify taking on the victims of a disaster at a time like this,” he said.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has said that he plans to introduce legislation offering special tax relief for wildlife victims, too.

“I am focused on securing funding for those impacted by this year’s devastating storms and wildfires while also working to wrap up the most transformational tax reform bill in a generation,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Current law allows deductions for uncovered losses if the amount exceeds 10 percent of one’s income.

The Senate tax reform bill retains a deduction but only for federally declared natural disasters. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency over the fires.

In California in particular, wildfires often are smaller and do not receive a federal designation. But they are just as devastating to those affected, lawmakers noted.

“Republicans have said that Americans should not be concerned about this change because if there is a major disaster, then Congress might pass a special bill to provide tax breaks,” Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman, of Sherman Oaks, said. “If your home burns down without it being part of a major disaster – Congress won’t act. And if there is a major disaster – Congress might not act.”

Americans deducted $1.6 billion in 2015 for natural disaster losses, according to the IRS. The Treasury Department estimated that taxpayers would deduct $4.83 billion in losses beginning next year through 2027.

“LA County has over 11 million residents, and we have recently experienced the worst years of wildfires in our history,” Napolitano said. “My district includes the Foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where three major fires over the past eight years have displaced residents, destroyed properties, and disrupted life in our communities. Financial relief has been vital for the recovery efforts of my constituents and the millions who have suffered from natural disasters nationwide.”

The House and Senate must reconcile their two tax bills before a final version is sent to President Donald Trump. Republicans have said they want a bill by the end of the year.

Astronaut Shares Incredible Photos of Calif. Wildfires From Space