Dodgers Opening Day 2018: Houston Astros Are Betting Favorites to Repeat as World Series Champions - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Dodgers Opening Day 2018: Houston Astros Are Betting Favorites to Repeat as World Series Champions

The Houston Astros are the betting favorites to win the 2018 World Series according to online sportsbook Bovada.lv. See where the Dodgers and all the teams are.

By Michael Duarte

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dodgers Opening Day 2018: Houston Astros Are Betting Favorites to Repeat as World Series Champions
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
    he Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. The Astros are the betting favorites to win again in 2018.

    The Houston Astros are the betting favorites to repeat as champions and win the 2018 World Series followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians.

    Outside of those five teams, the Boston Red Sox have the next highest percentage of gamblers placing bets on them, despite not having as good of odds as the Indians or the Washington Nationals.

    Surprisingly, 5 percent of betters placed wagers on the San Francisco Giants despite being a 25-to-1 shot, and over 2 percent of wagers went to the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies at 30-to-1 and 40-to-1, respectively.

    The top six teams with current odds from highest to lowest are all expected to win their divisions as well, with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets expected to win the wild card spots according to the oddsmakers.

    The full odds to win the World Series, the AL and NL pennant, and each division are below. All odds are courtesy of Bovada.lv:

    Odds to win the 2018 World Series:

    Current Odds (3/28/18)  % of $ taken on team to win World Series

    Houston Astros                           17/4                              21.83%

    Los Angeles Dodgers              5/1                                17.16%

    New York Yankees                    13/2                              11.54%

    Chicago Cubs                                      15/2                              10.06%

    Cleveland Indians                                15/2                              3.13%  

    Washington Nationals                            9/1                                3.96%  

    Boston Red Sox                                   12/1                              5.17%  

    St. Louis Cardinals                               20/1                              2.03%  

    Los Angeles Angels                             25/1                              2.65%  

    New York Mets                                     25/1                              1.34%  

    SF Giants                                 25/1                              4.54%              

    Arizona Diamondbacks               30/1                              1.02%  

    Milwaukee Brewers                     30/1                              2.60%  

    Minnesota Twins                        30/1                              1.52%  

    Toronto Blue Jays                     30/1                              1.57%  

    Colorado Rockies                     40/1                              2.15%  

    Seattle Mariners                        50/1                              0.89%  

    Philadelphia Phillies                   75/1                              1.30%  

    Baltimore Orioles                       150/1                            0.54%

    Pittsburgh Pirates                      150/1                            0.29%

    Atlanta Braves                           175/1                            0.20%

    Chicago White Sox                    200/1                            0.48%

    Oakland Athletics                      200/1                            0.49%

    Tampa Bay Rays                       200/1                            0.61%

    Texas Rangers                          200/1                            0.82%

    San Diego Padres                     200/1                            0.31%

    Cincinnati Reds                         250/1                            0.49%

    Detroit Tigers                            500/1                            0.49%

    Kansas City Royals                   500/1                            0.81%

    Miami Marlins                            500/1                            0.29%

    MLB Pennant Odds

    2018 AL Pennant - Odds to Win

    Houston Astros                         11/4

    New York Yankees                    13/4

    Cleveland Indians                      7/2

    Boston Red Sox                       6/1

    Los Angeles Angels                  12/1

    Minnesota Twins                        14/1

    Toronto Blue Jays                     15/1

    Seattle Mariners                        22/1

    Baltimore Orioles                       80/1

    Chicago White Sox                    80/1

    Oakland Athletics                      80/1

    Tampa Bay Rays                       80/1

    Texas Rangers                          80/1

    Kansas City Royals                   100/1

    Detroit Tigers                            150/1

     

    2018 NL Pennant - Odds to Win

    Los Angeles Dodgers                3/1

    Chicago Cubs                           7/2

    Washington Nationals                15/4

    St. Louis Cardinals                    11/1

    Arizona Diamondbacks              14/1

    New York Mets                          14/1

    Milwaukee Brewers                    14/1

    San Francisco Giants                15/1

    Colorado Rockies                     20/1

    Philadelphia Phillies                   20/1

    Pittsburgh Pirates                      40/1

    Atlanta Braves                           45/1

    San Diego Padres                     66/1

    Cincinnati Reds                         75/1

    Miami Marlins                            100/1

     

    MLB Divisional Odds

    AL East - Odds to Win

    New York Yankees                    5/7

    Boston Red Sox                       13/10

    Toronto Blue Jays                     10/1

    Tampa Bay Rays                       40/1

    Baltimore Orioles                       50/1


    AL Central - Odds to Win

    Cleveland Indians                      2/11

    Minnesota Twins                        13/4

    Chicago White Sox                    33/1

    Detroit Tigers                            50/1

    Kansas City Royals                   50/1


    AL West - Odds to Win

    Houston Astros                         2/11

    Los Angeles Angels                  11/2

    Seattle Mariners                        10/1

    Oakland Athletics                      30/1

    Texas Rangers                          30/1


    NL East - Odds to Win

    Washington Nationals                2/7

    New York Mets                          9/2

    Philadelphia Phillies                   10/1

    Atlanta Braves                           18/1

    Miami Marlins                            100/1


    NL Central - Odds to Win

    Chicago Cubs                           4/11

    St. Louis Cardinals                    15/4

    Milwaukee Brewers                    11/2

    Pittsburgh Pirates                      30/1

    Cincinnati Reds                         40/1


    NL West - Odds to Win

    Los Angeles Dodgers                4/7

    Arizona Diamondbacks              4/1

    San Francisco Giants                6/1

    Colorado Rockies                     13/2

    San Diego Padres                     25/1


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices