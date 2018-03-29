he Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. The Astros are the betting favorites to win again in 2018.

The Houston Astros are the betting favorites to repeat as champions and win the 2018 World Series followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians.

Outside of those five teams, the Boston Red Sox have the next highest percentage of gamblers placing bets on them, despite not having as good of odds as the Indians or the Washington Nationals.

Surprisingly, 5 percent of betters placed wagers on the San Francisco Giants despite being a 25-to-1 shot, and over 2 percent of wagers went to the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies at 30-to-1 and 40-to-1, respectively.

The top six teams with current odds from highest to lowest are all expected to win their divisions as well, with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets expected to win the wild card spots according to the oddsmakers.

The full odds to win the World Series, the AL and NL pennant, and each division are below. All odds are courtesy of Bovada.lv:

Odds to win the 2018 World Series:

Current Odds (3/28/18) % of $ taken on team to win World Series

Houston Astros 17/4 21.83%

Los Angeles Dodgers 5/1 17.16%

New York Yankees 13/2 11.54%

Chicago Cubs 15/2 10.06%

Cleveland Indians 15/2 3.13%

Washington Nationals 9/1 3.96%

Boston Red Sox 12/1 5.17%

St. Louis Cardinals 20/1 2.03%

Los Angeles Angels 25/1 2.65%

New York Mets 25/1 1.34%

SF Giants 25/1 4.54%

Arizona Diamondbacks 30/1 1.02%

Milwaukee Brewers 30/1 2.60%

Minnesota Twins 30/1 1.52%

Toronto Blue Jays 30/1 1.57%

Colorado Rockies 40/1 2.15%

Seattle Mariners 50/1 0.89%

Philadelphia Phillies 75/1 1.30%

Baltimore Orioles 150/1 0.54%

Pittsburgh Pirates 150/1 0.29%

Atlanta Braves 175/1 0.20%

Chicago White Sox 200/1 0.48%

Oakland Athletics 200/1 0.49%

Tampa Bay Rays 200/1 0.61%

Texas Rangers 200/1 0.82%

San Diego Padres 200/1 0.31%

Cincinnati Reds 250/1 0.49%

Detroit Tigers 500/1 0.49%

Kansas City Royals 500/1 0.81%

Miami Marlins 500/1 0.29%

MLB Pennant Odds

2018 AL Pennant - Odds to Win

Houston Astros 11/4

New York Yankees 13/4

Cleveland Indians 7/2

Boston Red Sox 6/1

Los Angeles Angels 12/1

Minnesota Twins 14/1

Toronto Blue Jays 15/1

Seattle Mariners 22/1

Baltimore Orioles 80/1

Chicago White Sox 80/1

Oakland Athletics 80/1

Tampa Bay Rays 80/1

Texas Rangers 80/1

Kansas City Royals 100/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

2018 NL Pennant - Odds to Win

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/1

Chicago Cubs 7/2

Washington Nationals 15/4

St. Louis Cardinals 11/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 14/1

New York Mets 14/1

Milwaukee Brewers 14/1

San Francisco Giants 15/1

Colorado Rockies 20/1

Philadelphia Phillies 20/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 40/1

Atlanta Braves 45/1

San Diego Padres 66/1

Cincinnati Reds 75/1

Miami Marlins 100/1

MLB Divisional Odds

AL East - Odds to Win

New York Yankees 5/7

Boston Red Sox 13/10

Toronto Blue Jays 10/1

Tampa Bay Rays 40/1

Baltimore Orioles 50/1





AL Central - Odds to Win

Cleveland Indians 2/11

Minnesota Twins 13/4

Chicago White Sox 33/1

Detroit Tigers 50/1

Kansas City Royals 50/1





AL West - Odds to Win

Houston Astros 2/11

Los Angeles Angels 11/2

Seattle Mariners 10/1

Oakland Athletics 30/1

Texas Rangers 30/1





NL East - Odds to Win

Washington Nationals 2/7

New York Mets 9/2

Philadelphia Phillies 10/1

Atlanta Braves 18/1

Miami Marlins 100/1





NL Central - Odds to Win

Chicago Cubs 4/11

St. Louis Cardinals 15/4

Milwaukee Brewers 11/2

Pittsburgh Pirates 30/1

Cincinnati Reds 40/1





NL West - Odds to Win

Los Angeles Dodgers 4/7

Arizona Diamondbacks 4/1

San Francisco Giants 6/1

Colorado Rockies 13/2

San Diego Padres 25/1



