How You Can Bid on Red Carpet SAG Awards Seats

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Bryan Cranston attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

Wannabe star-gazers can begin bidding Tuesday in an online auction for bleacher seats along the red carpet at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Up for grabs in the auction are more than 100 seats along the red carpet for the 24th annual awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium. Fans in the seats can watch the stars arrive for the show, snap photos and possible snag some autographs.

The bleachers also include some VIP front-row seats.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation programs, including the children's literacy program that features actors reading to children in classrooms, the Catastrophic Health Fund, Emergency Assistance and Scholarship Program for union members and their families.

The auction is open through 6 p.m. Jan. 8. The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 21. The SAG Awards Ceremony Auction will begin Jan. 27, featuring items donated by this year's nominees and presenters, such as autographed scripts, posters, wardrobe and props.

Auction bidding is available at www.sagawards.org/auction.

