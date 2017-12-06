How to Help Southern California Wildfire Victims

Deers were popping up in Santa Paula as officials warned fires may be forcing wildlife from their habitats. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Donations are needed after massive fires broke out in Southern California this week, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people and destroying about 200 homes.

Ventura County

The United Way of Ventura County is accepting donations via text and online. Text UWVC to 4144 or visit their website for the Thomas Fire Fund. One-hundred percent of donations will go to the fund.

The American Red Cross of Ventura County has set up three shelters in the area and are accepting donations. You can text REDCROSS to 90999, visit the redcross.org or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate money.

For anyone wanting to donate food and water, The Salvation Army of Ventura County has announced they’re accepting donations for people affected by the fire.

The Humane Society of Ventura County says that financial donations are the best way that people could help and they can be made through their website. Representatives for HSVC said they have enough food and water for animals and people, but they need Alfalfa hay to feed horses, burrows and alpacas.

The Ventura County Fire Department’s Facebook page has also provided information for relief.

Los Angeles County

The Red Cross' Los Angeles chapter is providing information on its website about shelters available in the area.

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds is accepting animals in conjunction with LA County Animal Control. The facility is currently accepting donations of food and water and house animals from cats to exotic creatures.