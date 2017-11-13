How to Help During Thanksgiving Around Los Angeles

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, a time of sharing and showing gratitude for all the good things that have befallen us.

But Thanksgiving is also a time to give back, and some great ways to do just that are by donating to those in need or volunteering your time to your community.

Below is a list of places where you can send your donations or show up to volunteer before and during Thanksgiving.

Salvation Army : 300 Angeleno Ave., Burbank, California 91502

The Salvation Army in Burbank will be collecting food donations Saturday, Nov. 18. People can donate nonperishables or issue cash donations, as well. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Food Bank : 1734 E. 41st St., Los Angeles, 90058

The Los Angeles Food Bank collecting food donations and needs volunteers to help inspect and package donated food during "Operation Gobble" Saturday, Nov. 18. The event is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested in lending a hand must be 14 or older, and they can register at the Los Angeles Food Bank website.

Los Angeles Mission : 303 east 5th St., Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Mission is accepting cash donations that will go toward helping the homeless population in the area. People can also donate their time, either by helping to serve food or through other "street" events that the LA Mission hosts. Volunteers must attend one of the monthly orientations before they can proceed.

Family Resource Center : 22103 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, California 91303

The Family Resource Center, located in Canoga Park, distributes food to local families so that they can prepare their Thanksgiving meals. As a result, they're looking for volunteers to help package and distribute the food on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18. Anyone interested in helping can register at the Family Resource Center website.

The Midnight Mission : 601 south San Pedro St., Los Angeles, California 90014

People can donate canned food, clothes or personal hygiene items listed on the organization's online registry. Their website will let you know where to drop off the donations. People can also volunteer their time.

Brentwood Presbyterian Church : 12000 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90049

The church will be putting together food baskets and distributing them to needy families. Volunteers can help by donating, packaging or distributing food. The distributions will take place between Nov. 16 and 17. Anyone interested can register through the church's Facebook page.

San Mateo Episcopal Church : 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades, California 90272

Parishioners of the San Mateo Episcopal Church, located in Pacific Palisades, are collecting nonperishable food items for the Westside Food Bank, which distributes food to some 200 homeless veterans in the area. Anyone wishing to help can take nonperishables to the church between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Union Rescue Mission : 545 south San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Union Rescue Mission is accepting volunteer applications for their annual Turkey Fry Day, taking place Nov.18. Anyone wishing to volunteer can sign up at the Union Rescue Mission website.