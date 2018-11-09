How to Help People Fleeing Homes as Fires Ravage Region

A home burned in the Malibu region after the 14,000-acre Woolsey Fire fanned by wind scorched earth and brush Nov. 9, 2018.

As thousands upon thousands of residents are forced from their homes, some reduced to smoking husks as the flames continue on, here are some ways to help.

AirBnb

AirBnb was looking for host homes to open their spaces for evacuees of the Woolsey and Hill Fires.

Airbnb's Open Homes Program aimed to connect evacuees, as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers, to AirBnB hosts.

The program was set to be running through Nov. 29.

Hotels

Hotels in Santa Ynez Valley were offering evacuees discounted rates. See more information here.

The lastest information on the Woolsey Fire can be found here.

The latest information on the Hill Fire can be found here.

The Griffith Park blaze was contained by Friday afternoon.

Bristol Farms was providing relief options for fire evacuees.

Bristol Farms Woodland Hills in Calabasas Area

What:

Power

WiFi

Charging stations

Free water

Where: 23379 Mulholland Drive, corner of Mulholland and Valley Circle Drive., between Calabasas and Woodland Hills. Find more information here.

Animals

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control was requesting that donations of alfalfa and hay be brought to Pierce College in Woodland Hills and Hansen Dam in Lake View Terrace as road closures permit. In addition, the department is requesting that donations of animal crates for cats and dogs be brought to Taft and Palisades high schools in Woodland Hills and Pacific Palisades, respective, Pierce College and the Thousand Oaks Teen Center.

Malibu Valley Farms evacuated horses to the Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, and said they desperately needed gallon water buckets for the horses.

LAEC - Los Angeles Equestrian Center was at capacity, and were not accepting donations of any kind.

The equestrian facility at Pierce College was full and at standing room only. Large animals (horses, goats, sheep, pigs)should be taken to Hansen Dam. For small animals, including cats, dogs, chickens and tortoises, county Animal Shelters, like West Valley Animal Shelter, are open for intake.

Where:

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace

Taft High School, 5461 Winnetka Ave. Woodland Hills

Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades

Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 E. Janss Road.

Shelter Hope, a pet shop, was taking in dogs and cats after staff said evacuees' pets were turned away from some shelters.

Shelter Hope needed volunteers, funds, and the following supplies:

Pee pads

Bottled water for people

Dog food

Cat litter

Paper towels

Blankets/sheets

Cleaning supplies

Hand sanitizer

Metal crates

Where: Across from the Golds Gym at 235 North Moorpark.

Rides

Lyft was partnering with United Way to offer rides to those who need help getting out of their homes in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Riders dial 2-1-1, and can get a free ride. Lyft did note however, that it should not be used for those who need an emergency service. See more information here.