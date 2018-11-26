Huge: 'Dear Evan Hansen' to Return to LA in Two Years

Hit musical "Dear Evan Hansen" just completed a majorly successful six-week run at the Ahmanson Theatre, but there's more: It'll return to the Music Center venue during the 2020-2021 season.

When a musical stage production wraps, even those sizzling productions that find fans lining up at the door each night, there's a notable pause as staffers turn to look at an array of other properties and possibilities.

And while Center Theatre Group is definitely perusing what's next, and what's after that, one thing is for sure: "Dear Evan Hansen," which just completed its six-week run on Nov. 25, was a hit of gotta-see-it, can't-miss-it, beyond-mega proportions.

How beyond-mega was the Tony-winning hit's Los Angeles run? It "... became the first show in Ahmanson Theatre history to gross more than $2 million in a single playing week," revealed CTG in a just-released statement.

And the show topped itself four more times beyond that, grossing over $2,500,000 in the final week of its super-successful Southern California stay.

Which all leads to this: Many people saw it, many people wanted to see it, and many people will see it again, when "Dear Evan Hansen" returns to the Music Center venue during its 2020-2021 season.

That's just two years away, and while exact dates haven't been announced, nor a ticket on-sale date, you can bet that many of the fans who pushed it over its near-weekly $2,000,000 mark will be back to take a seat in just about two years' time, give or take.

Let's call it "two-years-ish," which seems close enough to be nearly here.

Center Theatre Group made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 26, less than a day after the show ended in LA, which is also quite rare. Rare because while shows do return, quite often, planning a return engagement hours after a musical closes in a city is almost an unheard-of event.

If you just can't wait, set your sights on Costa Mesa, and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, over the first 13 days of 2019, where "Dear Evan Hansen" will again spin its heartfelt stories of teenagehood, friendship, love, family, hurt, and healing for new and devoted audiences.

