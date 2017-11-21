 Shine Bright: Mega 110-Carat Diamond About to Go on Auction Block - NBC Southern California
Shine Bright: Mega 110-Carat Diamond About to Go on Auction Block

By Heather Navarro

12 minutes ago

A monster mega diamond – the largest round diamond ever offered at auction, in fact – was on display Monday, blinding spectators with its sparkle.

Sotheby's Los Angeles presented the diamond, along with other impressive gems, at a preview event before the sparklers go on the auction block Dec. 5 and 7.

A vivid blue diamond estimated to be worth between $12 and $15 million, stunned the crowd. It came in at 5.69 carats.

But that was nothing compared to the 110.92-carat diamond that looked comically large on a woman’s hand.

Designs from Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston and more were also being shown off.

A look at the spectacle:

A 110-carat round diamond, the largest ever to go up for auction, was on display at Sotheby's ahead of the event Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.  

