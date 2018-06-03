Authorities are investigating after a visitor found partially buried human remains in Joshua Tree National Park. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A visitor found partially buried human remains in Joshua Tree National Park, and an investigation into the suspicious death was underway, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

The visitor found the remains Saturday morning near Big Horn Pass Road and Park Boulevard, about six miles south of Twentynine Palms, and alerted a park ranger who then contacted the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, according to a news release from a park spokesman.

"Due to the suspicious circumstances regarding this incident, the Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation," said Sgt. Ben Ramirez.

The remains have not been identified, he said.

Big Horn Pass Road, which runs between Park Road and Queen Valley Road, was closed for an indefinite period of time while authorities conduct the death investigation, park officials said.

This marks the second time in a month that human remains are found in the park. On May 3, hikers found human bones in the Stubbe Springs Loop area.

