Humphry Slocombe's Hot Toddy Sundae Night

The one-night-only event is popping up at the Venice shop on the evening of Jan. 11, with Glenlivet as a partner.

What to Know Friday, Jan. 11, 6 to 10 p.m.

Humphry Slocombe on Abbot Kinney in Venice

Complimentary hot toddy sundaes

Hot toddies, as a general rule, are associated with the cold.

Or at least cooler weather, for that's the traditional prompt for fans of the libation, which typically includes whisky, heated water, lemon, and honey, to order it.

But what if the cold aspect wasn't necessarily outside but rather in the very dish sitting before you? In the form of ice cream?

It would probably be some sort of 21+ dessert-oriented affair, we imagine, and one such happening is coming up at Humphry Slocombe in Venice on Friday night, Jan. 11 from 6 to 10 o'clock.

That's when the started-in-San-Francisco shop will dish up complimentary Hot Toddy Sundaes, courtesy of The Glenlivet, the iconic Scottish spirits purveyor.

Ah yes: Jan. 11 just happens to be Hot Toddy Day, if your brand-new National Food Holidays calendar, the one you got for Christmas, is still in its plastic wrapping.

Included in the highly specialized cold 'n bold treat? The Glenlivet "flavor" will be prominent, as will notes of caramel, clove, and lemon.

As for the flavor? It's been created with 12-year-old malt scotch.

There will also be The Glenlivet cocktails on the pour during the fancy dessert-meets-drinks to-do.

If you're not 21 or over, or you'd prefer something else, there are non-spirited scoops for purchase at the Abbot Kinney Boulevard shop, including Black Sesame and Coconut Lemon Sorbet.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations