Two cars that crashed into a pole in Huntington Beach caused a power outage to thousands in the city Monday night.

The crash was reported in the area of Yorktown Avenue and Ward Street around 6:30 p.m., Huntington police said.

Both drivers were forced to stay inside of their cars after a pole came crashing down, possibly electrifying the ground.

An estimated 3,400 residents were without power.

The intersection was set to be closed for hours.