Family Offers $5K Reward After Husband Killed in Hit-Run Crash Driving Pregnant Wife to Hospital

The family of Ricky Sandoval is speaking out and offering a reward to get justice after two people fled the scene of a fatal hit-run crash. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

After a deadly hit-and-run crash killed a father while he was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital near Menifee, the family is offering a $5,000 reward to help bring closure for Christmas and find the people responsible for taking the life of Ricky Sandoval.

The crash occurred on Highway 74 and left Ricky Sandoval's pregnant wife, Alyssa Sandoval, hanging by her seat belt in a car until authorities arrived and rushed her to the hospital, where she delivered the couple's third daughter, a baby that will never see her father's face.

Alyssa remembers the final words her husband said to her as the couple drove to the hospital on the morning of Nov. 12: "I'm so excited."

Moments later, a truck struck the couple's vehicle and left both Ricky and Alyssa trapped in their vehicle.

"I didn't know he was going to stop breathing," Alyssa says. "I thought we were going to be able to make it out of that."

Alyssa, understandably, says she thought she had lost her daughter.

Alyssa says, "I didn't think she was alive until I got to the hospital and they listened to her heartbeat, but the entire time, I didn't think she made it."

Daisy Sandoval was given the middle name of "Ricky" in honor of her father.

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say there are surveillance photos of the driver and a male passenger who both ran away from the crash and left behind the truck.

"I'm just sad because immediately after the accident, I was yelling for help, so these guys didn't even care," Alyssa says. "They heard me. They just didn't care."

Investigators say two teenagers were also injured and left behind in the truck, but Ricky's father, Gabriel Sandoval, says the girls are refusing to help deputies identify the driver and passenger.

Frustrated, Ricky's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the two people that fled the scene of a fatal crash that took the life of father.

"Unfortunately, like they say, 'money talks,'" Gabriel Sandoval says. "I hope money can make somebody talk about these guys."

Alyssa wishes she could tell the two people that ran away how they devastated the Sandoval family.

"My daughters will never see him again, and they don't even understand that," Alyssa says. "...And the new baby, she will never know who his is. She will never know him."

Alyssa adds, "And that breaks my heart."

Investigators say that if anyone has any information about the incident or the two people police are searching for, please contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts a percentage of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.