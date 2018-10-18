A husband mourning his wife killed in a hit-and-run crash in Encino pleaded for public help Thursday to find the killer, who police said was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota 4 Runner.

Yana Lavrentev, 30, was struck Saturday night as she and two friends were crossing Ventura Boulevard in a midblock crosswalk with a signal.

The mother of two young children was taken off life support and died Monday.

The vehicle that struck Lavrentev was described a possible silver 1996 to early 2000 Toyota, 4-Runner.

A mother of two is killed when an SUV runs a red light in Encino. Kim Tobin reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018)

Lavrentev and her husband were among seven couples of friends, all parents enjoying a grown-ups' night out to celebrate a birthday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Lisset Fuentes at 818-644-8021 or Det. Dan Menesez at 818-644-8028.