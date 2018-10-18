A husband mourning his wife killed in a hit-and-run crash in Encino pleaded for public help Thursday to find the killer, who police said was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota 4 Runner.
Yana Lavrentev, 30, was struck Saturday night as she and two friends were crossing Ventura Boulevard in a midblock crosswalk with a signal.
The mother of two young children was taken off life support and died Monday.
The vehicle that struck Lavrentev was described a possible silver 1996 to early 2000 Toyota, 4-Runner.
Lavrentev and her husband were among seven couples of friends, all parents enjoying a grown-ups' night out to celebrate a birthday.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Lisset Fuentes at 818-644-8021 or Det. Dan Menesez at 818-644-8028.