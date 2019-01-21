Husband Allegedly Runs Over Wife While Kids Watch

A husband is arrested for allegedly running over his wife, with the couple's children witnessing the event. Vikki Vargas reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly running his wife over with a car, while the couple's two children witnessed the incident in Irvine.

Police arrested Osman Tenorio, 42, for felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon--his car.

If there was a history of abuse at the home, police say they were unaware of it. They have not been called to the Irvine residence before the incident that put the wife in the hospital and a husband in handcuffs.

Neighbors say the family at the end of the street moved in about two months ago. They say the wife seemed shy, while her husband was more outgoing.

Then, neighbors say they heard a sound in the middle of the night.

After Nick Nguyen heard high-pitched screaming, he peered down from his second story window at the scene unfolding below.

"It was right in front of our garage," Nguyen said.

Across the way, Olga Smiyan watched in horror. She told NBC4 through an interpreter that the couple's young children saw their mother run over by their father.

"The kids were screaming, 'You killed her' or 'She died,'" Smiyan said through a translator, explaining that she understood those words.

According to witnesses, the woman was outside the car, grabbing for her phone as her husband pulled out of the garage and kept driving.

Police say the woman's injuries are not serious, and she is expected to survive.