The tallest skyscraper in Los Angeles sits directly in the backdrop of Dodger Stadium.

The Wilshire Grand Center stands as a beacon, as the 1,100-foot tower looms large over Los Angeles.

Atop the 73-story building is the logo for Korean Air. Illuminating the city like a light saber to all who see it, a sweeping reminder of how much Korean immigrants and descendants have shaped the City of Angels.

One of those immigrants is Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Ryu threw seven scoreless innings as he outdueled Stephen Strasburg in the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 shutout of the Washington Nationals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Joc Pederson, Kiké Hernandez and Cody Bellinger each homered to provide all the offense for the boys in blue.

Ryu was remarkable against the reining National League East Champions as he allowed just two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

The 31-year-old Korean left-hander completed his third straight strong start, surrendering just two runs on six hits with 25 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Pederson got the party started with a birthday bash in the bottom of the second inning off Strasburg.

Entering the game, Pederson was batting below .200 on the season, but he has now recorded a hit in four consecutive Big League starts on his birthday.

Hernandez pinch-hit for Ryu in the bottom of the seventh inning and provided a much-needed insurance run for Los Angeles.

Hernandez hit his third career pinch-hit home run when he crushed a 96MPH fastball from Strasburg into the pavilion seats in left field.

Strasburg (2-2) allowed two runs (both homers) on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth in a non-save situation.

Bobblehead Boy

Cody Bellinger conjured up memories of Manny Ramirez on April 1, 2010 when he famously hit a grand slam on his bubblehead night into "Mannywood."

Bellinger blasted his third home run of the season when he sent a two-run shot into the right field pavilion to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Up Next:

Sunday's game will be nationally televised on ESPN as RHP Jeremy Hellickson starts against LHP Alex Wood who is in search of his first win of the season. First pitch of the series finale is scheduled for 5:08PM PST.

