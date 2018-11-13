Mourners gather to remember Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 the victims of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Mourners gathered Tuesday to mourn the loss of the 12 victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting. They came out to a growing memorial, each victim's name written on a cross.

Blake Dingman's parents Dan and Lorrie came out for the first time only to see more of the support they've experienced since losing their son last week.

"He was just a happy kid, always had a smile on his face," said Lorrie. "It's bringing us joy that as people come up to us and talk about Blake. Everyone says the same thing. He was a good kid. He was a good kid."

Blake was inside the Borderline Wednesday night with friends, some of the same friends that have now encircled his grieving family. "We're so thankful for the outpouring from all of his friends," she said. "We've had you know, 50 kids at a time at our house just hanging out, loving on us, supporting us, coming by to give me a hug because that's what I'm going to miss from my son."

Father of Borderline Bar Shooting Victim Speaks Out

The father of a Las Vegas shooting survivor and victim of the Borderline Bar shooting speaks about his late son. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2018. (Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018)

Lorrie's latest Facebook post is a testament to the yearning for her son's touch as she wrote: "I would do anything to have one more hug."

For Blake's parents, they credit their surrounding support system. "Community, friends, family," Dan said. "It helps but it's not going to change anything."

Their surviving son Aiden left a hand-written message on Blake's white cross: "You are the definition of the perfect big brother. I love you and miss you."

"Blake was his hero," Lorrie said. "They fought like brothers do but they loved each other.

"I have confidence I will see him again and I have that peace because I know he's with Jesus and that brings me peace."