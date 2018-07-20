Decades of back pain, and a devastating heart attack, left a Santa Ana woman bedridden. Life was beginning to look bleak. However, a welfare check by police turned into a glimmer of hope.

After Joy Grant's caregiver called police to check on her well being, Grant had a surprise piano performance by Santa Ana Police Officer, Robert Velasco.

"I haven't been able to sit at that piano for probably over 10 years," Grant said.

The private concert seemed to have even better healing affects than her own medication.

"Even on medication, it has been uncontrollable," Grant said. "Just to be able to hear [the piano] again was so heartwarming and uplifting to my spirit."

Following the impact of his performance, Officer Velasco returned for a encore performance just a few hours later.

While she listened from her room during the first performance, Grant was able to be transferred into her wheelchair to enjoy the officer's performance face-to-face.

"I know I love hearing music, and I love the sound of the piano," Officer Velasco said. "It filled me with joy because I know I was able to make a connection with her."

Though Grant has been through a whirlwind of emotional and physical pain, the officer's heartwarming piano performance may have saved her life.

"I'm just so thankful to the officer that I matter in this world," Grant said.