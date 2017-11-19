Two days after LaVar Ball, father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, diminished President Donald Trump's role in the return of three UCLA men's basketball players detained in China, the president fired back.

One of the three players detained in the international scandal was UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball. In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump criticized the elder Ball for being "unaccepting for what I did for his son" and said he should have allowed all three players to remain in Chinese jail.

LiAngelo Ball, as well as fellow UCLA players Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, had been detained on suspicion of shoplifting.

At a press conference after their return, all three players had individually thanked Trump, who said he had a long conversation with Chinese president Xi Jinping about the incident.

Initially, Trump seemed to acknowledge the players' gratitude.

"To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made ... your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!" Trump said in two tweets.

However, by Sunday remarks that LaVar Ball made to ESPN on Friday had caused the president to change his tune.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!" read Trump's tweet.

LaVar Ball had seemingly diminished Trump's role in getting the three players back home when he spoke to ESPN.

"What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out," LaVar Ball told the sports outlet. "Like I told him, 'They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes.' I'm from LA. I've seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses," he said.

All three UCLA players have been indefinitely suspended from the team, coach Steve Alford said. They will not travel with the team or suit up for home games.

"They will have to earn their way back," Alford said.