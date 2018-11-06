 'I Voted': Show Us Your Election Day Selfies - NBC Southern California
'I Voted': Show Us Your Election Day Selfies

By Heather Navarro

19 minutes ago

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
As Southern California voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballot, we want to see your patriotic spirit. As you exercise your civic duties, show us your selfies with the "I Voted" sticker.

Reminder: Ballot selfies are now legal in California, as long as you don't show who and what you voted for.

Scroll down for photos from Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018. Send your election day photos to isee@nbcla.com.
