DECISION 2018:
Election Day Guide
Home
News
Local
Watch Live Newscast
Decision 2018
U.S. & World
California News
Sports
Car Chases
Business
In the Weeds
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
NewsConference
I-Team
I-Team
Randy Responds: Consumer Investigations
Weather
First Alert Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
A-Listed: Luxury Real Estate
Worth the Trip: California Travel
George to the Rescue
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
In the Community
NBC4 Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Access Live
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
74°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Decision 2018
The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections
'I Voted': Show Us Your Election Day Selfies
By
Heather Navarro
10 PHOTOS
19 minutes ago
Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
As Southern California voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballot, we want to see your patriotic spirit. As you exercise your civic duties, show us your selfies with the "I Voted" sticker.
Reminder: Ballot selfies are now legal in California, as long as you don't show who and what you voted for.
Scroll down for photos from Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018. Send your election day photos to isee@nbcla.com.
More Photo Galleries
Election Day in California: The 2018 Midterms in Photos
PHOTOS: Voters Turn Out Around the Country for Midterm Races
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
KNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices