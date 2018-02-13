69-year-old chiropractor Jonathan Ramos was accused of distributing child porn after detectives found evidence on a computer at his home. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 at 3 p.m. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

A 69-year-old chiropractor was arrested Thursday at his practice in Ontario on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

Fontana Police say detectives from the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have been investigating Jonathan Ramos for several months after they found evidence that he was allegedly exchanging child pornography from a computer at his home.

On Feb. 8, detectives served a search warrant. They arrested Ramos at his practice, where they say they found more evidence.

"You have an older gentleman, a reputable chiropractor, very well-liked it seems from the Internet [and] reviews that he gets on business page, but this is obviously a gentleman who's living a different lifestyle," Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh told NBC4.

One neighbor, who wanted to main anonymous, was also shocked by his arrest.

"You see your neighbors and you never really know who they are," she said.



Investigators say it doesn't appear Ramos had any inappropriate contact with children, but they are still investigating.

