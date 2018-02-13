IE Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Porn - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

IE Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Porn

"You see your neighbors and you never really know who they are," the suspect's neighbor said.

By Tony Shin

Published at 4:46 AM PST on Feb 13, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    IE Chiropractor Accused of Distributing Child Porn

    69-year-old chiropractor Jonathan Ramos was accused of distributing child porn after detectives found evidence on a computer at his home. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 at 3 p.m. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

    A 69-year-old chiropractor was arrested Thursday at his practice in Ontario on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

    Fontana Police say detectives from the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have been investigating Jonathan Ramos for several months after they found evidence that he was allegedly exchanging child pornography from a computer at his home.

    On Feb. 8, detectives served a search warrant. They arrested Ramos at his practice, where they say they found more evidence.

    "You have an older gentleman, a reputable chiropractor, very well-liked it seems from the Internet [and] reviews that he gets on business page, but this is obviously a gentleman who's living a different lifestyle," Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh told NBC4.

    One neighbor, who wanted to main anonymous, was also shocked by his arrest.

    "You see your neighbors and you never really know who they are," she said.

    Investigators say it doesn't appear Ramos had any inappropriate contact with children, but they are still investigating.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices