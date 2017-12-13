'Balls of Ice' Crash Through Roof of San Bernardino Home

A chunk of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of a San Bernardino home on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

A San Bernardino man had a frighteningly close call when large "balls of ice" fell from the sky and crashed into his bedroom on Sunday.

Eighty-two-year-old Claudell Curry and his wife were enjoying a cozy Sunday evening watching television when they heard a loud crash inside their home.

"We heard this horrendous boom and it sounded like a bomb went off and the house just shook," Curry said.

"It's frightening. I think my wife is still shaking. To think of what could have happened, it really makes your heart beat overtime."

Unsure of where the sound came from, Curry was stunned to discover a giant pile of debris filled with ice, insulation and splintered wood had fallen through his roof and landed inside his bedroom.

He says the ice chunks were roughly the size of basketballs and footballs and suspects the ice fell from an overhead airplane.

Although Curry chalks it up to a freak accident, he believes airliners and the Federal Aviation Administration should be held accountable for such an incident.

"Something is happening that we don't think they're really taking care of," Curry said.

"Especially ice on a plane, since they're supposed to de-ice the planes before they depart. Maybe somebody didn't do their job and it's frightening to think about what might or could have happened. We could have been killed."

As of Tuesday, the FAA was not aware of the alleged incident. It was not immediately clear if an investigation has been opened.

In November, a couple in Chino reported that ice crashed through the roof of their home, leaving a hole in an upstairs bathroom ceiling.