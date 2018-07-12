What to Know National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 15.

SmorgasburgLA (777 Alameda St.) is hosting their second-annual "Ice Cream Alley."

Parking garage is available with two hours of free parking.

This is not a drill -- National Ice Cream Day is almost upon us.

What better to celebrate than with a smattering of iconic Southern California ice cream shops all in one place.

Ditch your diet and join Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, July 15, for their second-annual "Ice Cream Alley."

The ice cream extravaganza will feature the best ice cream shops Los Angeles has to offer, including: After's, Wanderlust, Sweet Rose Creamery, and McConnell's.

Don't worry, Ice Cream Alley is not a one-day event. The creamy haven will be running every Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. until September 2.

Whether you prefer cup, cone or sandwich, this ice cream event has got you covered. For more information on this event, click here.