National Ice Cream Day: Where You Can Indulge - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

National Ice Cream Day: Where You Can Indulge

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 15 at "Ice Cream Alley" hosted by Smorgasburg LA

By Hannah Preston

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles

    Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles
    Subaru Summer Jazz Nights

    What to Know

    • National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 15.

    • SmorgasburgLA (777 Alameda St.) is hosting their second-annual "Ice Cream Alley."

    • Parking garage is available with two hours of free parking.

    This is not a drill -- National Ice Cream Day is almost upon us.

    What better to celebrate than with a smattering of iconic Southern California ice cream shops all in one place. 

    Ditch your diet and join Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, July 15, for their second-annual "Ice Cream Alley."

    The ice cream extravaganza will feature the best ice cream shops Los Angeles has to offer, including: After's, Wanderlust, Sweet Rose Creamery, and McConnell's.

     

    Are you ready for Ice Cream!?? Prepare your taste buds for #NationalIceCreamDay this Sunday at Smorgasburg LA! We are celebrating with the launch of our 2nd Annual ICE CREAM ALLEY featuring popups from @sweetrosecreamery, @mcconnellsicecreams, @jenisicecreams, @cvtsoftserve, @aftersicecream, @nancysfancygelato and @madameshugah’s all #vegan menu, plus @humphryslocombe, up all the way from San Francisco! They’ll be joining #SmorgasburgLA’s group of weekly ice cream and sweets vendors @wanderlustcreamery, @donutfriend (vegan too!), @yellowbusiness, @sweetnhollow, @_churroboss_, @buddypops and @bumblecrumpets. Ice Cream Alley runs every Sunday through September 2 with a rotating cast of vendors, so come on down and #treatyoself! We are open Sundays, 10am - 4pm, free entry, at @rowdtla in #DTLA. #happeningindtla #losangeles #la #icecream ##IceCreamAlley #icecreamofinsta #laeats #dinela

    A post shared by Smorgasburg LA (@smorgasburgla) on

    Don't worry, Ice Cream Alley is not a one-day event. The creamy haven will be running every Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. until September 2.

    Whether you prefer cup, cone or sandwich, this ice cream event has got you covered. For more information on this event, click here.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices