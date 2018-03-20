The home preserved in almost time-capsule-like condition in Los Angeles that once belonged to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Ike and Tina Turner --
and also was featured in the movie "What's Love Got to Do With It" --
was remodeled after it sold for less than the asking price.
The Mid-Century Modern-style home perched on a hill in View Park, a neighborhood nicknamed the "Black Beverly Hills," was snapped up for $870,000 in Oct. 2017, according to real estate website Redfin. It had been listed for $999,000.
The four-bedroom, 2.75-bathroom house was remarkably preserved with details and furniture from the R&B duo's era as husband and wife. Decadent, deep-red carpeting runs throughout the bedrooms, including the master, where a circular bed is elevated on a pedestal under multi-colored lighting. A sliding glass door leads to the patio and pool. The double-door entry to the home leads to a family room with a stone fireplace and indoor waterfall with a pond. In an opposite corner, a built-in fish tank stands behind a wet bar. The retro kitchen comes with a breakfast nook and a walkway to the dining area.
The 2,900-square-foot residence appeared in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It," according to listing agent Ken Conant. The husband-and-wife R&B duo, who scored numerous hits including "Proud Mary" and "I Want to Take You Higher," ended their tumultuous marriage in 1978. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Ike Turner died at age 76 in 2007 and Tina Turner, now 77, remarried in 2013.
The property was remodeled, but with an eye toward preserving the retro feel.
Have a look at the latest images -- and keep scrolling to see what it looked like before: