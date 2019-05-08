Ever wonder what happens to illegal drugs confiscated by the authorities? The Irwin Police Department took to Twitter this week to explain.
When the drugs are ready to be discarded, the department partners with the Southeast Resource Recovery Facility. The facility is operated by Covanta Long Beach Renewable Energy in Terminal Island, a largely artificial island that houses a low-security federal prison located between the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach.
One of the photos shared by the Irwin Police Department shows the more than 80 pounds of illegal drugs destroyed on Tuesday.
Take a look below.