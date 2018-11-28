Illustrators took to Twitter to express their grief of the passing of cartoonist Stephen Hillenburg.

The 57-year-old was best known for his work on the Nickelodeon show "Spongebob Squarepants."

First airing in 1999, the porous ocean fry-cook stole the hearts of many with his bubbly laugh and fruity abode.

Hillenburg was first diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, in March 2017. Nickelodeon released a statement Tuesday confirming his death, saying "We are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."