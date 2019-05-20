Immersive Taco Pop-up Drops in Santa Monica

Wish you could live inside a taco? You can enter a taco-imaginative world starting on May 24, in Santa Monica, where picture-posing opportunities abound (as do chances to snack).

What to Know May 24-July 7, 2019

$30

The "hybrid amusement park and Taco Festival" has rooms for posing in and tacos for snacking upon

Living inside a taco? As in, permanently? Like, changing your address with the post office and letting your friends know where to send your birthday cards?

What a delicious, don't-want-it-to-end dream. You could use the shredded cabbage to decorate, and the cotija cheese as pillows and furniture, and the tortilla itself would form your abode's cozy walls.

Alas: They still aren't making tacos that large, and that live-inside-able, which is a big ol' unfortunately.

While we await that jump in home-building technology, though, there is Tacotopia, a walk-inside world 'o taco bliss presented by Cholula Hot Sauce.

The snapshot-ready pop-up, which is of the immersive, theme-strong variety, opens at the Third Street Promenade on Friday, May 24 for a multi-week run of the flavorful 'n fiery variety.

That run'll come to a conclusion on July 7, so jump into your ticket pronto, faster than you can devour a deep-friend fish taco.

When we say "snapshot-ready," what do we mean exactly? Chow down on this: Tacotopia will feature "... thirty carefully curated rooms and environments with larger-than-life installations ranging from the Goddess of Tacos to an oversized bowl of Guac in the Guac is Extra room."

Because yes and of course there should be a Guac is Extra room. As if we didn't already have that emblazoned on a t-shirt, a hat, and our hearts. (Also, who ever says "no thanks" upon hearing those words? No one, probably.)

You can stroll through Tacotopia, simply savoring its style, or you can dress in tribute to tacos and take a hundred photos along the way, all while posing on the taco-themed teeter-totter or in the margarita area.

An adult ticket is $30, a student entry with ID is $25, and kids ages 4 to 11 can get in for $20.

Will there be a hot sauce bar spotlighing Cholula-choice offerings? Oh bliss, we mean, oh yes. Will there be a taco from Azulé Taqueria to enjoy? That's part of your ticket price.

And how about a bottle of Jarritos? It just doesn't seem like a pop-up without pop, especially a pop that's a longtime partner to the taco.

Jarritos, tacos, Cholula, over-sized limes, colorful rooms, and a lot of Guac-ing around a spicy space? It's all cooking, in Santa Monica, beginning on May 24.

