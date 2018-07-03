The Journey of Immigrants Detained in the Hot Desert

Border Patrol on the United States and Mexico border detain dozens of people everyday, but when the summer begins, immigrants put their lives in even more danger when temperatures soar.

Recently, border agents in Arizona rescued nearly 60 immigrants, including minors and a pregnant woman in the desert where the temperature was 108.

Authorities in the Tucson sector warn that extreme heat in that area is dangerous and that anyone in need of assistance should call 911 immediately as dehydration can cause death.

<.br> Below, we have images of recent encounters that the border agents have made with immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border.