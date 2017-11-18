An armed impostor posing as a California Highway Patrol officer has been pulling women over then groping them. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Investigators today released a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway in Downey after posing as a law enforcement officer and signaling her to pull over.

The assault occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 on the eastbound side of the freeway west of Lakewood Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect "inappropriately touched the woman under the guise of a search," according to a CHP statement.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his early 30s, 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. In the sketch provided by the CHP, he was bald.

He wore a dark-colored, long-sleeve uniform-style shirt and tan pants.

The shirt had shoulder patches, a silver star-type badge and a silver name tag and the suspect also wore a black police-type utility belt with a pistol and other equipment attached.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, that had a red-and-blue emergency light mounted inside the windshield at the rear view mirror and a spotlight mounted on the left side.

The vehicle's front and rear side windows were tinted.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect was urged to call (323) 982-4900 to speak with CHP Investigator DaSilva.