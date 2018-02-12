Incredibly Exciting: Pixar Pier's Opening Date Announced

Mr. Incredible, Helen Parr, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack are pretty stealthy about announcing their intention to arrive somewhere; after all, when you're part of The Incredibles team, you can't let the villains know you're hot on their trails. But there is an exception in the whole "letting everyone know we're on our way" thing in the universe of the beloved superhero family, and it is this: They've got their own roller coaster coming to Disney California Adventure, and fans do want to know when they can expect the ride to open, as well as the ride's immediate area, the brand-new Pixar Pier.



And now fans know, thanks to announcement made by Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek at the Feb. 10-12 D23 Expo in Japan: Pixar Pier, and the Incredicoaster, will debut at the Anaheim theme park on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The renovation of the theme park's existing pier and amusement game area began just after the 2017 holidays wrapped, and the transformation of the former California Screamin' coaster into a fast experience themed to "The Incredibles" isn't the only nifty new thing to expect. The Incredibles will get their own float in the "Paint the Night" parade, too, which will open in the park on April 13, as part of Pixar Fest.



Take a peek at some recently released renderings of Pixar Pier.