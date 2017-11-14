Infant From Boyle Heights "Critically Missing"

Noe Reyna, 15-months, from Boyle Heights is considered "critically missing," according to the Los Angeles Police Department

A 15-month old child from Boyle Heights is "critically missing" and the father is considered a person of interest, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.



Parents of the infant were deemed unfit to take care of the child in court on Tuesday, prompting officials to order the infant's grandmother to take custody. Social workers arrived at the grandmother's house for a check-up and found that the child was missing.

The child, Noe Reyna, is described as 2 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair.

